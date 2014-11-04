Italy's Enel to start Endesa stake sale in coming days: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI) is set to start a process to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa (ELE.MC) in the next few days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said Enel, which owns 92 percent of Madrid-based Endesa and faces pressure to cut its own huge debt pile, was planning to sell a stake of around 20 percent in a deal worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

A large banking consortium would be involved in the sale, with an announcement expected in the next day or two, the banking source added.

Enel declined to comment.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace has previously said the company could sell up to 22 percent in Endesa to increase the Spanish group’s free float, help cut its own debt and fund investments but added that other options included delisting or doing nothing.

Enel is looking to sell more than 4 billion euros of assets this year to help bring its debt down to about 37 billion euros by the end of 2014, from 43 billion euros at the end of June, and keep its investment-grade rating.

The planned sales also target assets in Slovakia and Romania, for which binding offers are expected by the end of November, Starace told a parliamentary hearing last week.

However, analysts see the Endesa share sale as easier to complete than selling the Slovakian and Romanian assets, which both need state approval.

Enel’s multi-billion euro acquisition of Spain’s Endesa in 2008 was a transformational deal that turned Enel into a major European player overnight, with 61 million clients worldwide.

But with low power prices, weak demand and a boom in renewable energy, Enel switched its focus to emerging markets and green technologies to fuel growth.