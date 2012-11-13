FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

Enel says Enersis investors agree cap hike strategic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The CFO of Italy’s Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Tuesday there was full agreement with the minority shareholders of Chile-based energy firm Enersis ENE.SN that a planned capital increase was strategic for the unit.

“It seems to me things are getting better ... Consensus is there (on the deal being strategic),” Luigi Ferraris told analysts.

Earlier this month Enersis scaled back plans for the controversial capital increase and will now seek to raise up to a quarter less than initially planned.

Opposition from minority shareholders, especially Chile’s private pension funds, prompted the regulator to step in and impose conditions on the deal.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jennifer Clark

