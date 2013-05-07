FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel first-quarter core earnings fall on weak core markets
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Enel first-quarter core earnings fall on weak core markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 4.2 percent as lower margins on its core Italian and Spanish markets continued to take their toll.

In a statement Enel said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were 4.077 billion euros ($5.33 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 3.967 billion euros.

The company also said its board had approved the issuance of hybrid bonds for up to 5 billion euros before the end of 2014.

Enel, one of Europe’s most indebted utilities, has scheduled bond issues and asset disposals to help cut its debt as Europe’s economic crisis continues to undermine power demand and earnings.

($1 = 0.7642 euros)

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.