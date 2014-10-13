FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel plans cut to minority buyouts: sources
#Deals
October 13, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Enel plans cut to minority buyouts: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker inspects solar panels at Enel's power plant in Montalto di Castro, central italy, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility company Enel (ENEI.MI) will cut the amount set aside to buy out minority investors of its subsidiaries in a new business plan that will be unveiled in March, two sources close to the plan said.

The sources did not give details about the planned cut because the group, led by Chief Executive Francesco Starace, has not yet taken a decision on the issue.

Enel declined to comment.

In its 2014-2018 business plan, Enel allocated 9.7 billion euros ($12.3 billion) for acquisitions and minority buyouts to help increase the contribution of group net profit to total net profit to 76 percent from 65 percent.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

