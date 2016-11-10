Italy's Enel talks up Trump as it restores interim dividend

People walk past the logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel at their Rome headquarter November 11, 2014.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility, Enel (ENEI.MI), talked up the prospects for its U.S. business under President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday as it unveiled its first interim dividend in five years.

Shares in Enel and other renewable energy firms have come under pressure this week on concerns that Trump will promote fossil fuels at the expense of green energy. Enel has targeted renewable energy in the United States as a key growth area.

Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli told an earnings briefing that the United States could remain one of the best regions for growth in renewable energy.

"In the end it's a great business for the U.S. and this administration is focused on great business," he said.

Earlier, Enel said it would restore its interim dividend and confirmed its full-year targets after its profits beat market forecasts for the first nine months of 2016.

Ordinary earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 0.1 percent in the period to 11.9 billion euros ($13 billion) boosted by business in Latin America, Italy and Spain. That compared with a market consensus of 11.6 billion euros.

The company said stable cash flow and rising net profit would enable it to pay its first interim dividend since November 2011. It plans to pay 0.09 euros per share in January, to be followed by the final 2016 dividend.

"We have delivered a solid performance with continued progress against the group's strategic objectives," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.

Enel is focusing on grids and clean energy to boost growth as traditional power generation comes under pressure. It has operations in 21 U.S. states. Green energy in North America currently generates only around 2 percent of its core earnings.

The group is set to announce a new business plan on Nov. 22.

Rising bond yields, boosted by Trump's surprise victory, are putting pressure on some companies attractive to investors for their dividends, especially major utilities.

On Thursday Enel shares closed down 3.44 percent while the European utility index .SX6P was down 4 percent.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)