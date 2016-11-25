Exclusive: Russia's InterRAO, China Huadian Corp interested in Enel Russia - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state power company InterRAO and China Huadian Corporation are interested in buying Enel Russia, the Russian power generation unit of Italy's Enel, two financial market sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace said this week the company had received unsolicited offers to buy Enel Russia, which controls four power generation stations and there Enel owns a 56.4 percent stake. He did not elaborate.

Enel is one of several foreign firms which bought into the Russian power sector over the last decade when the state monopoly was broken up. Enel paid 2.6 billion euros for a controlling stake in OGK-5, now Enel Russia.

The sources did not disclose a potential deal value or comment on the timing. They said InterRAO and Huadian Corporation are competing for Enel Russia, there is no talk of a joint venture between the two.

As Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow is increasingly turning eastwards for investments and joint projects.

Enel and Enel Russia declined to comment, as did InterRAO. An official reached at Huadian said he had no knowledge of the matter.

Huadian's spokesman could not be reached by Reuters. Huadian is currently building a power station in the central Russian region of Yaroslavl with another Russian power company, TGK-2.