MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its stake in SeverEnergia to Russia’s Rosneft (ROSN.MM) for $1.8 billion.

The deal had been announced on September 24.

In October the co-owner of Russia’s Novatek (NVTK.MM) said he still hoped to buy a stake in SeverEnergia.