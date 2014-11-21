Enel, Slovak government approve higher Mochovce nuclear plant budget

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel and the Slovak government have approved a plan on Friday to raise the budget for a nuclear power plant being built by their jointly-owned firm Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) by 800 million euros to 4.6 billion euros, SE said.

The increase was agreed at a Friday shareholders meeting after 66 percent owner Enel and the government, which is the only other stakeholder, agreed to 14 measures to improve project management, the company said.

Enel is in the process of selling its stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

The project had been budgeted at 2.8 billion euros but added costs had already raised that figure to 3.8 billion.

The latest increase resulted from safety requirements following the Fukushima disaster in 2011 but also due to inefficiencies, news agency SITA quoted Slovak Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis as saying.

While it supports the project, the Slovak government has long been critical of its management and has initiated an audit of costs.

Under the latest plan, Unit 3 at the plant should come on line in November 2016 and Unit 4 one year later. Each unit has a capacity of 471 megawatts. Two units are already in operation.

Slovenske Elektrarne said that even after the cost increase, the plant would be the cheapest nuclear project under development at 4,600-4,850 euros per kilowatt of capacity, versus 5,200 at Hungary’s Paks, 5,300 at Finland’s Olkiluoto and France’s Flamanville, and 6,160 at Britain’s Hinkley Point.

Czech electricity producer CEZ, one of the potential bidders for Enel’s stake in Slovenske Elektrarne, has said it saw the Mochovce project as a risky one making valuation of Slovenske Elektrarne difficult.