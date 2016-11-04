The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen at the Rome's headquarter, Italy, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

PARIS Leading Italian utility Enel, a pioneer in green energy projects worldwide, plans a broad range of investments in power networks and renewable energy in Europe and emerging markets, as well as in broadband in Italy.

Enel chief executive Francesco Starace told Reuters on Thursday that Enel is looking at small to medium size acquisitions in power networks in emerging countries.

"We have a big presence in networks in Latin America but we want to grow more," he said on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.

He said Enel is the number one power distributor in Chile and Colombia, number two in Peru and Argentina, and operates grids in the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza.

Enel will detail its investment budgets at a strategy briefing on Nov. 22.

Enel would also invest in the digitalisation of its European grids in Italy, Spain and Romania, and continue to grow in renewables in the US, Central and South America and Africa.

He said renewables investment in Europe would depend on what kind of investment frameworks countries lay out for the sector for the 2020 to 2030 period.

"We will see what happens in Europe after the (United Nations climate conference in) Marrakesh," he said.

CHALLENGING TELCOS

Starace was bullish about the outlook for its new broadband networks business and said that following rollout in Italy, Enel would also look at replicating this abroad.

In July, Enel agreed to buy fiber-optic firm Metroweb, which it plans to merge with its Enel Open Fiber (EOF) joint venture with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Starace said he expects former Metroweb shareholder F2i to exercise its option to buy up to 30 percent of EOF.

"It is likely they will go along with us, and if they will not, we have long list of infrastructure investors that would step in their place," he said.

In a strategy that is unique among major EU utilities, Enel is challenging telephone incumbent Telecom Italia to roll out a fast broadband network in Italy as it upgrades its power network with new smart meters.

EOF plans to invest up to 3.7 billion euros to lay broadband cables in 250 of Italy's wealthiest and most densely populated cities, covering roughly 9.5 million homes and offices, about a quarter of the market. He said broadband investment in smaller cities and villages could add up to another 1.5 billion euros.

As these investments will be financed with 30 percent equity and 70 percent debt, spread out over several years, the annual equity investment required is relatively small, about 100-200 million euros per year, compared to Enel's annual gross investment budget of 7 to 7.5 billion euros.

Enel has no intention of becoming a telecom operator or content provider, but will rent out its broadband networks to all players on a commercial basis. Unlike its power grids with government-set returns, broadband networks are not regulated.

Starace said broadband networks are expected to make up just two-three percent of Enel's core earnings in a few years, but are expected to be highly profitable, with returns of up to 12 percent and core profit margins of up to 75 percent.

Starace said Enel has established a dedicated broadband unit and wants to replicate the business abroad, notably where it already runs power networks.

He said the cities of Rio, Bucharest, Bogota and Santiago had already approached Enel about possible broadband projects.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)