FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy XXI to file for bankruptcy as soon as Thursday: Bloomberg
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 13, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Energy XXI to file for bankruptcy as soon as Thursday: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Energy XXI Ltd (EXXI.O) will prepare for bankruptcy protection as soon as a grace period for missed interest payments expires on Thursday, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Houston-based company previously missed two interest payments on a total of $1.6 billion of debt on March 15, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Vq2VB4)

Energy XXI could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company had said on March 9 that it might seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if oil prices remained low and it failed to refinance its debt.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.