Energizer pulls several Banana Boat sun products for fire hazard
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Business News
October 19, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

Energizer pulls several Banana Boat sun products for fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR.N) on Friday said it is pulling 23 Banana Boat UltraMist sunscreen products from the market because of a potential risk that the products will ignite on a person’s skin if they touch a flame or spark before the spray dries completely.

There have been four reports of burns from using Banana Boat UltraMist Sport SPF 30 and 50 products in the United States and one in Canada, Energizer said. The company said it believes that the issue is related to the size of the spray valve opening, which dispenses more sunscreen than is typical in the industry.

Energizer said it is telling retailers to stop selling the products and plans to sell new Banana Boat continuous spray products shortly.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
