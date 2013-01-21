FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria assembly approves amendments to energy law
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 21, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Algeria assembly approves amendments to energy law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s parliament on Monday endorsed amendments to the country’s hydrocarbons law, for the first time offering incentives to foreign companies wishing to invest in unconventional resources.

Aimed at making the sector more attractive to foreigners, the amendments also cancelled a windfall tax on foreign firms and replaced it by a “complementary tax on results”.

“Following this approval we will start looking for unconventional hydrocarbons. There are signs that Algeria is very rich,” the energy and mines minister told reporters in parliament after the vote.

Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.