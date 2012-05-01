Danish DONG buys Shell UK retail gas unit

LONDON (Reuters) - Danish utility DONG is moving into the British retail energy market through buying Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s RDSA.l Shell Gas Direct for 30 million pounds ($48.72 million), DONG said on Tuesday in a statement.

Following the acquisition, government-owned DONG said it had created DONG Energy Sales (UK) Ltd, a commercial gas supplier with an 11 percent market share and more than 5,000 industrial customers.

“Building on our long-term investments in upstream oil and gas exploration and production, the new company is a strong growth platform for us to become a major integrated energy company in the UK,” Lars Clausen, Executive Vice President at DONG Energy said.

DONG’s total investment in the UK since 2005 amounts to 3.9 billion pounds, the company said.

DONG also said that it planned to launch a dual fuel offer to begin supplying customers with power in addition to natural gas within the next 12 months.

Shell Gas Direct’s 130 employees, including General Manager Mike Hogg, will remain with the company under its new owners at its existing offices in central London, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.6158 British pounds)