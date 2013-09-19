Factbox: Floods shut oil, gas operations in Colorado

(Reuters) - Heavy flooding in northeastern Colorado has roiled oil and gas operations over the past week, according to producers and energy companies.

The most severely impacted energy region is known as the Denver-Julesburg basin in the Niobrara Shale. The basin is centered in eastern Colorado and stretches into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and western Kansas. It underlies the Denver metropolitan area on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

On Thursday, PDC Energy said 130 of their 2,380 wells in the region were out of service. Colorado Oil & Gas Association on Thursday said operators and state and federal regulators were in the process of inspecting facilities, noting the flooding caused “significant debris movement.” During clean-up efforts, 40 barrels, or 1,680 gallons, of condensate were removed from shifted tanks along with water and condensate mix from around the location, the industry group said.

The following is a list of oil and gas company operations disrupted by the flooding:

Colorado Oil & Gas Association Industry association said 1,900 wells were shut in affected areas as of late Tuesday. Shut wells have had some flow of oil or gas stopped and are no longer producing. During clean-up efforts 40 barrels, or 1,680 gallons, of condensate were removed from tanks that had shifted location, along with water and condensate mix from around the location. No release of chemicals or fracturing fluid at two sites that previously reported releases. Anadarko Petroleum 675 of 5,800 operated wells and 20 out of 3,200 miles of pipeline shut as of Tuesday. Some wells expected to return to service on Wednesday, subject to access, infrastructure. Oil storage tank spilled about 125 barrels of oil into South Platte River, regulators reported late Wednesday. Encana Corp 180 wells remain shut in as of Thursday; 397 out of 1,241 wells in the region were shut previously. Inspections expected to be completed on Thursday. No reportable hydrocarbon spills found. Kinder Morgan/Xcel Energy/Colorado Springs Utilities Young Storage Co natural gas storage facility declared force majeure due to exposure of natural gas lateral pipeline leading to the site. Working gas capacity of 6 billion cubic feet. El Paso Pipeline Partners Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG) declared force majeure due to exposed natural gas lateral pipeline to Tritown delivery point. SemGroup Flows from the White Cliffs pipeline, which transports oil from Colorado and Kansas to the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, are continuing, according to energy intelligence group Genscape. Genscape reported that White Cliffs has been loading only from Healy, Kansas, this month due to an expansion project underway at the Colorado terminal. Synergy Resources A small number of existing vertical wells offline for indeterminate amount of time. Final completion of fifth well temporarily delayed. Vast majority of production unaffected. PDC Energy Inc 130 production wells in the Wattenberg Field were out of service as of Thursday. PDC operates 2,380 wells in the field. Noble Energy Inc 5 to 10 percent of 8,000 wells are shut. Company detected three leaking gas wells, two of which have been shut as of Wednesday. A third is expected to be shut when crews can safely access area.