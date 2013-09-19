FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More oil, gas leaks found in Colorado after floods: regulator
#Environment
September 19, 2013 / 6:54 PM / 4 years ago

More oil, gas leaks found in Colorado after floods: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Floods in Colorado have caused 10 leaks and spills so far in the state’s oil and natural gas patch that are being tracked, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said.

Two of the spills came from Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s well sites, where the oil was carried off in floodwater, according to the regulator.

The other spills involved sheens that came from oil and gas equipment, the commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
