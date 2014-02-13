FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Derailed cars spilled oil; some leaks stopped: Norfolk Southern
February 13, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Derailed cars spilled oil; some leaks stopped: Norfolk Southern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three tanks cars from a derailed train that had been carrying crude oil through Pennsylvania had leaked oil but the spillage from two of the cars has been stopped, train operator Norfolk Southern Corp said on Thursday.

It said 21 cars derailed of which 19 carried heavy crude oil and two carried liquefied petroleum gas.

“During the derailment some of the rail cars struck a building which fabricates metal products. There were no injuries. There was no fire or explosion. There is no fire,” a statement from the company said.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

