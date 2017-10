NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude futures rose as much as $2 on Wednesday, reacting to a government report showing gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week in the United States, while crude stocks rose but less than was previously reported by the industry.

Crude was up $1.90 to $102.92 a barrel at 1:34 a.m. EDT (1734 GMT), having traded from $100.84 to $103.07.