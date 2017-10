A price board is pictured at a petrol station in downtown Rome March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude futures rose more than $1 on Thursday on the dollar’s weakness and caution ahead of talks later this week with major powers about Iran’s nuclear program.

Crude rose 95 cents to $103.65 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), having traded from $102.39 to $103.76.