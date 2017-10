NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Monday, falling below the 100-day moving average of $102.02 a barrel as reinforced concerns about Europe’s economy and political turmoil in the Netherlands and France pressured equities and oil prices.

U.S. June crude fell $1.84 to $102.04 a barrel by 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), having slipped as low as $101.82 after reaching $103.90.