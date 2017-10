A trader working in the crude oil and natural gas options pits on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in New York August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude futures ended higher Wednesday after a tug-of-war session, receiving a late lift from Wall Street’s strength, the Federal Reserve reiterating its intent to keep interest rates low, and falling refined products stocks that offset rising crude inventories.

U.S. crude rose 57 cents, or 0.55 percent, to settle at $104.12 a barrel, having traded from $103.11 to $104.57.