Brent, U.S. crude drop $2, extend slide to third day
#Business News
September 19, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude drop $2, extend slide to third day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers stand to wait for customers at a gas station in Tokyo March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell for a third straight day and extended losses to more than $2 Wednesday on expectations that Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise output and ahead of a U.S. government report on oil inventories expected to show stocks rose last week.

Brent November crude was down $1.85 at $110.18 a barrel at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), having traded from $109.62 to $112.98. U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, was down $1.44 at $93.85, having traded from $93.22 to $96.17.

(This story corrected second paragraph to say U.S. October contract to expire on Thursday, not today)

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

