U.S. oil output from major shale plays to rise 72,000 bpd in August: EIA

A motorist pumps fuel into his vehicle at JJ's Express Gas Plus station in Phoenix gas station in Phoenix, Arizona August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production from the fastest-growing shale plays is set to rise by some 72,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, according to Energy Information Administration data issued on Monday.

Bakken oil production for August will rise by about 17,000 bpd to 1.11 million bpd compared to the month prior, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report. Meanwhile, south Texas Eagle Ford shale production will increase 25,000 bpd to 1.45 million bpd.

Production from the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico should increase 30,000 bpd to 1.63 million bpd.

Meanwhile, gas production in the major shale plays will rise 0.425 billion cubic feet per day month-over-month in August, from 39.7 bcfd to 40.1 bcfd.

Gas production increases were driven by output from the Marcellus shale centered under Pennsylvania, which will rise to 15.5 bcfd from 15.2 bcfd in July, EIA data showed.

Haynesville gas production will hold at about 6.7 bcfd and Eagle Ford will rise to 6.5 bcfd from 6.4 bcfd in July.

The report is based on drilling rigs data and estimates of changes in production from existing wells. Oil output figures include condensate production.