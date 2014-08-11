U.S. oil output from major shale plays to rise 89,000 bpd in Sept : EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production from the country’s fastest-growing shale plays is set to rise by some 89,000 barrels per day in September from a month earlier, Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

Oil production from the Bakken formation for September will rise some 20,000 bpd to 1.14 million bpd compared to the prior month, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report. Meanwhile, south Texas Eagle Ford shale production will increase 31,000 bpd to 1.51 million bpd, it said.

The Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico will see output grow 38,000 bpd to 1.72 million bpd, EIA said.

Meanwhile, natural gas production from the Marcellus Shale centered under Pennsylvania, will rise to 15.88 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 15.63 bcfd in August, EIA data showed.

Haynesville gas production will slip to 6.58 bcfd from 6.59 bcfd, and Eagle Ford will rise to 6.59 bcfd from 6.51 bcfd in August.

The report is based on drilling rig data and estimates of changes in production from existing wells. Oil output figures include condensate production.