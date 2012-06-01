FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Department revises March export data
#Business News
June 1, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Energy Department revises March export data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday it had revised its data on the country’s March fuel exports after the discovery of an error in the figures it used for distillate shipments to Australia.

The revision will lower the EIA’s figure for total exports out of the United States by 153,000 barrels per day (bpd). The country exported 2.68 million bpd of finished petroleum products in March, according to current figures on the website of the EIA, the data arm of the Department of Energy.

Distillate fuel oil exports will be revised 154,000 bpd lower and that figure will be added to domestic distillate fuel oil supplies for the month, the administration said. Current figures show 1.06 million bpd of the fuel were exported out of the United States in March.

A corrected version of the EIA’s petroleum supply monthly report will be released on June 5.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson

