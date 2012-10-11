U.S. domestic oil production at 17-year high: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Weekly oil production in the United States rose to the highest level since 1995, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Domestic oil production rose to 6.598 million barrels-per-day in the week to October 5, its highest level since the week to May 26, 1995, the data showed.

Also according to the data, U.S. Midwest refinery utilization fell to its lowest level since May 2011 last week, down 3.1 percentage points to 86.7 percent.