U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks up after storm shuts pipeline: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gasoline inventories in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, which supplies the Northeast, rose sharply last week after Hurricane Sandy shut a major pipeline that connects the region’s refiners with the East Coast market, data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed on Wednesday.

Gulf Coast gasoline inventories shot up by 4.62 million barrels to 75.1 million barrels, the highest level for the year, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the department’s data arm.

The storm also led to a drop in East Coast fuel stocks, with gasoline inventories down 1.25 million barrels and distillate stocks recording a 546,000-barrel draw, to their lowest level since June 2008, the data showed.

Also of note, domestic oil production in the country rose to 6.68 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since December 1994, according to the EIA.