#U.S.
April 5, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

No injuries in gas compressor blast in Oklahoma: DCP Midstream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - No one was injured in an explosion and fire at a natural gas compressor station in rural Logan County, Oklahoma, late Thursday, the station’s owner DCP Midstream LLC said on Friday.

The blast occurred near Langston, about 45 miles north of Oklahoma City.

A company spokeswoman said the facility is a small gathering station, about 3 million cubic feet per day. It is a low-pressure gathering system.

“We responded quickly to isolate the line, allowing the fire to subside safely,” spokeswoman Lisa Newkirk said.

“There were no injuries, the fire is out and market supply customers are unaffected,” she added.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

DCP Midstream is a joint venture between Spectra Energy and Phillips 66.

Reporting by Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
