Sinking diesel prices, glut alarm U.S. refiners ahead of peak season
#Commodities
August 7, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sinking diesel prices, glut alarm U.S. refiners ahead of peak season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Gas and diesel pumps along with gas prices are shown at an Exxon gas station in Carlsbad, California May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Falling diesel futures and ballooning supply have alarmed U.S. refiners about when, or even if, demand may pick up ahead of the peak winter season, potentially hurting crude oil prices amid the year-long rout.

Futures plunged 16 percent in July, stockpiles are at four-year highs and demand is down 3.7 percent, all signs refiners’ gains from strong summer gasoline demand may not be sustained this winter.

Over the past five years, diesel futures prices have risen by an average of 4 percent in July and a further 4 percent in August, ramping up ahead of the fall and winter when demand from farmers and heating oil customers rises.

“That was one area that impacted us negatively in the mid-continent,” said George Damiris, executive vice president at HollyFrontier Corp.

To be sure, much depends on economic activity in the fall, and winter weather.

But the normal seasonal uptick may be muted this year.

U.S. diesel futures are $1 a gallon below the seasonal five-year average and have fallen three straight months.

While futures have been at five-year lows for most of the year, the recent downturn is particularly noticeable because it reflects a lack of buying for storage in anticipation of higher prices in autumn.

Gasoline futures have fared better as road travel lifts U.S. demand during the summer.

“It’s a tale of two demand pictures,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, in Galena, Illinois.

Demand for diesel and other distillate fuels in the U.S. fell 3.7 percent or 144,000 barrels per day in May, even as gasoline use rose, according to the latest monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

U.S. total distillate stockpiles stood at a 4-year seasonal high of 144 million barrels, according to this week’s EIA data. [EIA/S]

Gasoline inventories are at a five-year low for the period, falling as U.S. drivers take advantage of prices 80 cents per gallon less than a year ago. Pump prices for gasoline and diesel are at near parity this summer for the first time since 2008.

U.S. September ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures settled on Thursday at $1.5499 a gallon, after slumping to $1.5212 intraday Wednesday, the lowest front-month price since July 2009.

December ULSD settled at $1.5911 a gallon, near its contract low of $1.5767 posted Wednesday and well off its contract high of $2.9589. The December 2014 contract expired at the end of last November at $2.23 a gallon.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
