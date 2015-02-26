FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snow storm leaves over 220,000 without power in U.S. Carolinas
#Environment
February 26, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Snow storm leaves over 220,000 without power in U.S. Carolinas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 220,000 homes and businesses remained without power in North Carolina and South Carolina early Thursday due to a winter storm with high winds that brought down trees and power lines.

Duke Energy Corp, the biggest utility in the United States, said it had more than 212,000 customers without power in the Carolinas.

Duke said on its website it was assessing the damage.

North Carolina electric cooperatives meanwhile said they were dealing with about 14,400 outages.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
