SCE issues plan to restart California San Onofre 2 reactor

(Reuters) - Southern California Edison (SCE) on Thursday released a restart plan for Unit 2 at the San Onofre nuclear power plant in California, but must wait for approval from U.S. nuclear regulators before actually restarting the unit.

The company meanwhile said in a release that Unit 3 will remain offline while the utility continues to study potential solutions that are unique to that unit.

SCE is a unit of California power company Edison International.