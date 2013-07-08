UK energy firms pull 160 expatriate staff out of Egypt

Army soldiers stand guard near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

LONDON (Reuters) - Spreading unrest in Egypt has led British energy firms BG Group BG.L and BP (BP.L) to pull 160 expatriate staff out of the country.

BG Group, which sources a fifth of its total production from Egypt, is taking 100 non-essential expatriate staff out of the country, a spokesman said.

The firm has about 150 expatriate staff, including dependents, in Egypt, and the evacuation is temporary, it said.

“Operations are continuing unaffected despite recent events,” a BG Group spokesman said.

BP also plans to withdraw a number of non-essential foreign staff on a temporary basis.

A source with knowledge of evacuation plans said 40 of BP’s essential expatriate staff will remain and that its office in Cairo remains open.

No impact on production is expected, he said.

BP typically has about 100 staff in Egypt, including dependents.