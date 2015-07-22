U.S. natural gas weekly EIA stock build seen at 70 bcf: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected 70 billion cubic feet of natural gas into storage during the hotter-than-normal week ended July 17, the smallest stock build in three weeks, analysts told Reuters in a poll on Wednesday.

That compared with builds of 99 bcf in the cooler-than-normal prior week, 92 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average increase of 53 bcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

So far this year, utilities have injected the most gas into storage since 2001, according to federal data, due primarily to record production from shale plays.

The forecast increase last week would bring total inventories to 2.837 trillion cubic feet, leaving total storage about 29 percent above levels in the same week a year earlier and 3 percent over the five-year average.

Analysts noted the amount of gas available for storage was down last week because the weather was a little warmer-than-normal, boosting power generator demand for air conditioning.

There were 90 population-weighted cooling degree days (CDD) last week, compared with 77 CDDs in the prior week, 79 CDDs in the same week a year ago and a 30-year norm of 87 CDDs, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

Cooling degree days, or the number of degrees a day’s average temperature remains above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.

The Reuters poll had 25 participants, with injection estimates ranging from 64 bcf to 79 bcf. The median and the average estimates were both 70 bcf.

With the hotter weather this week compared with last week, analysts forecast utilities would burn even more gas to generate power for cooling, leaving less of the fuel available for storage.

Early estimates for the week ending July 24 ranged from increases of 47 bcf to 69 bcf, with an average of 58 bcf.

That compared with a build of 88 bcf during the same week in 2014 and the five-year average increase of 48 bcf.