U.S. oil stocks hit record high as supply glut fills tanks

Oil storage tanks are seen at sunrise with the Rocky Mountains and the Denver downtown skyline in the background October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories surged to their highest on record last week, a third consecutive weekly jump as a global crude glut fills up storage tanks, government data showed on Wednesday, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell.

Crude inventories rose by 8.9 million barrels during the week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts had expected an increase of 4.1 million barrels. The bulk of the rise, 5.5 million barrels, occurred in the Gulf Coast PADD 3 region.

The build was somewhat less than the nearly 13 million-barrel increase reported late on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API). [API/S]

Still, it follows two weeks of strong increases and left U.S. stockpiles at 406.7 million barrels, the highest level since the EIA began keeping records in 1982.

“While expectations for an incredibly large crude oil inventory build were set high, the report did not disappoint in its mostly bearish tilt,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

U.S. March crude was down 86 cents at $45.37 a barrel at 11:16 EST, having earlier fallen as low as $44.52.

“Part of the reason for the stock build is the strong, and after today, I‘m sure, stronger, contango,” said James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.

“With expectations of higher prices (in future months), there’s every incentive to build and hold inventories.”

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.085 million barrels, EIA said.

The rise in crude stocks came despite EIA data showing refinery runs jumped by 347,000 barrels per day.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.5 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 320,000 barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

“Refined product demand continues to be the sole source of strength for the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. “But it is not enough to overcome the tidal wave of crude oil supplies for now.”

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 90,000 barrels per day.