U.S. crude inventories jump for second week as refining, imports ebb

Oil storage tanks stand in a field in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks last week surged far more than expected for a second week in a row as refineries cut output and imports slipped, while fuel inventories were mixed, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 7.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 17, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

U.S. oil prices lurched more than 50 cents per barrel lower after the data, extending light earlier losses to trade below $82 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs fell 113,000 barrels per day, with utilization rates dropping 1.4 percentage points to 86.7 percent as seasonal maintenance deepens, EIA data showed. In the Midwest region, utilization fell 5.3 percentage points to the lowest level for this time of year since at least 2010.

U.S. crude imports fell 263,000 bpd.

“The large crude oil build is the dominant feature of the report, making it bearish overall,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

“Declines in implied demand for gasoline and distillates highlight the fact that the sub-90 percent refinery use rate is keeping the market from total oversupply.”

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 953,000 barrels, EIA said.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1-million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. On the East Coast, where refinery maintenance has been relatively light this autumn, stockpiles rose to their highest since September 2012.