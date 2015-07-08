U.S. crude oil, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly last week: EIA

Oil pump jacks are seen next to a strawberry field in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday, despite analysts’ expectations they would be lower while distillate stocks rose more than forecast.

The surprise builds sent crude futures into retreat and pulled U.S. gasoline futures off intraday peaks.

Crude inventories last week rose by 384,000 barrels to 465.76 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 700,000 barrels.

Crude stocks increased even as U.S. crude imports last week fell by 197,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 299,000 barrels, EIA said.

U.S. August crude turned lower and was down $1.41 at $50.92 a barrel at 12:02 p.m. EDT, having earlier reached $52.96.

Brent August crude was down 72 cents at $56.13, after reaching $57.75.

“The slight rise in crude oil inventories and large rise in gasoline inventories make for a bearish report,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

“The market had readied itself for a decline in both categories,” Kilduff said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 65,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.3 percentage point to 94.7 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels, even with the slide in refinery capacity use and analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 254,000-barrel drop.

The inventory build was greatest in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, up 2.107 million barrels, according to EIA data.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute reported late on Tuesday that gasoline stocks fell 2.041 million barrels last week and U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rallied on the data early on Wednesday.

U.S. August RBOB was up 3.19 cents at $1.9813 a gallon, having pared gains after reaching $2.0149 intraday.

“The gasoline demand numbers backed off a touch,” said David Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, a commodities brokerage in Washington.

“If front-month RBOB futures were to break below $1.95, then I would shift to neutral in my view,” Thompson added.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 860,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. August ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) was down 1.75 cent at $1.6938 a gallon.