U.S. crude inventories soar above five-year seasonal average: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, high above the five-year seasonal average, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories grew, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 2.5 million barrels in the week to July 17, compared with analysts’ expectations for a2.3 million-barrel decrease, to 463.89 million barrels, over 100 million barrels above the five-year seasonal average for this week, the EIA said.

The Gulf Coast region was responsible for the crude build, with stocks rising 2.5 million barrels. The only drop was on the West Coast, where inventories fell by 762,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for crude futures rose by 813,000 barrels, EIA said.

”The bottom line is that Cushing had another build,“ said Tariq Zahir, founder at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. ”It’s a very big surprise to see this type of a build at this time of year.” The build is pressuring not only front-month WTI, but also putting pressure on months further in the future, he said.

Crude futures briefly extended their losses after the reported stock build.

By 11:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT), U.S. crude was trading 57 cents lower at $50.29 per barrel after hitting a contract low of $49.67 after the data. Brent fell 36 cents to $56.68, a 0.6 percent loss.

Refinery crude runs rose 45,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage point at 95.5 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 925,000-barrel gain.

Gasoline demand last week rose 345,000 bpd to 9.7 million bpd, the second highest level since EIA records were available in 1991.

“The drawdown in gasoline was large, and demand was quite strong,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “While demand should ebb as we transition into August, there is no denying the robust consumer response to the relatively low pump prices in most of the country.”

The Federal Highway Administration on Tuesday released data showing that U.S. drivers have traveled the most miles on record during the first five months of the year.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 235,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 587,000 bpd, with imports from several OPEC countries fueled the rise.

Imports from Saudi Arabia rose to 1.44 million bpd, up from 1.32 million the previous week. Imports from Venezuela rose to 952,000 bpd from 893,000 bpd, supply from Ecuador rose to 371,000 bpd from 109,000 bpd and Kuwait sent 227,000 bpd, up from 98,000 bpd the previous week.

Supply from Mexico, Canada, Angola and Iraq slumped.