U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline draws down as refining slows

Oil pump jacks are seen next to a strawberry field in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose and gasoline stocks fell last week as crude imports surged while refinery problems cut runs during the summer driving demand season, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels to 456.21 million in week to Aug. 14, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 777,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 465,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.46 million bpd.

“The report is bearish, with the focus squarely on crude oil and the large increase in overall inventories, due mostly to a surge in imports,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

U.S. oil prices extended losses to a fresh 6-1/2-year low after the report.

U.S. September crude was down $1.85 at $40.77 a barrel at 11:41 a.m. EDT, having fallen to $40.60, the lowest front-month price since March 2009. The September contract expires on Thursday.

Brent October crude was down $1.81 at $47.00 a barrel.

“This week’s EIA data reaffirms the bearish fundamentals that continue to mount,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

“Couple that with the stronger dollar and weakness out of China, and it’s a recipe for lower prices ahead for crude,” Jarvis said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 326,000 barrels to 57.4 million, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell 254,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 1 percentage point to 95.1 percent of capacity.

BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest in the Midwest, shut down its biggest crude unit unexpectedly at the start of the week covered by the data.

Refinery utilization in the U.S. Midwest region fell 6.8 percentage points to 92.2 percent, the biggest weekly drop in eight months, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Midwest gasoline inventories fell 749,000 barrels to 46.820 million, the EIA data showed.

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks dropped 1.9 million barrels to 73.4 million barrels, the lowest for the period since 2012, according to EIA data.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 594,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.