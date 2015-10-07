U.S. oil stocks rise more than expected last week: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week as refiners reduced inputs and idled capacity, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels to 461 million last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 98,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 403,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed, the largest decline since the week to Jan.18. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.3 percentage points to 87.5 percent of capacity.

The rise in crude inventories was posted even as U.S. crude imports fell last week by 486,000 bpd to 6.54 million bpd.

“The large drop in refinery utilization more than offset the fall in imports,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData in Houston.

U.S. and Brent crude futures pared gains in volatile trade after the EIA report.

Crude futures were lifted ahead of the EIA data by the industry group American Petroleum Institute’s (API) report late on Tuesday showing crude inventories fell 1.2 million barrels last week to 456.6 million. [API/S]

U.S. November crude was up 20 cents at $48.73 a barrel at 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), having traded from $48.23 to $49.71.

Brent November crude was up 39 cents at $52.31, having swung from $51.95 to $53.15.

“This week’s EIA data was bearish with oil and (gasoline) product inventories increasing more than expected even with refinery utilization dropping for maintenance season,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures turned lower and benchmark ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures pared gains after the EIA data release.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 467,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 792,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

The bulk of the drop in distillate inventories was in the Midwest region, the EIA data showed.

Midwest stocks fell 1.563 million barrels to 31.260 million on increased demand from the farming industry at harvest.