Biden: Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a 'bad deal' for Europe

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States believed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline involving Russia and several European energy companies was a "bad deal" for Europe.

Russia's Gazprom and its European partners agreed the project, which will run across the Baltic Sea to Germany, last year.

But many eastern European countries and the United States have said the pipeline could limit supply routes and the energy security of the European Union, which gets a third of its gas from Russia.

Biden made his comments during a news conference in Sweden.