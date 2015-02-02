U.S. FERC seeks $5 million fine on Maxim for alleged manipulation

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday issued an order to independent power company Maxim Power Corp to show why the company should not be fined $5 million for alleged power market manipulation.

FERC alleged Maxim, of Alberta, sought payments for power reliability dispatches based on the price of expensive fuel oil when in fact the company burned much less costly natural gas in New England during July and August in 2010.

Maxim owns a few plants in New England, including the 62-megawatt Capitol District Energy Center in Connecticut, the 64-MW Pawtucket power plant in Rhode Island and the 181-MW Pittsfield power plant in Massachusetts.