U.S. green groups challenge New Mexico drilling permits

(Reuters) - Four green groups have accused the U.S. Interior Department of illegally approving the use of hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas drilling in New Mexico without a thorough review of the environmental impacts.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the Natural Resources Defense Council and three other conservation groups asked the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to put 130 drilling permits issued for the Mancos shale formation in New Mexico on hold until the government produces a new management plan for the area assessing potential effects of hydraulic fracturing.

