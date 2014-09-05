Energy Future's turnaround may get surprise boost from New York judge

(Reuters) - Over the last four months, Energy Future Holdings’ plan for a quick-trip bankruptcy was stopped in its tracks by a creditor uprising. Last week, Texas’s biggest power company may have gotten help from an unexpected source: a White Plains, New York bankruptcy judge.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain issued a ruling on Aug. 26 in the unrelated bankruptcy of chemical maker Momentive Performance Materials that could end Energy Future’s $1 billion battle with creditors and reinvigorate its restructuring.

The two cases are linked by disputes over ‘make-whole’ provisions in bond contracts. Make-wholes are an early redemption payment to bondholders to compensate them for the loss of anticipated interest. Bondholders have become increasingly willing to fight for the make-whole payments in recent bankruptcies such as American Airlines in part because there are few places to invest their money to earn above-market returns given the current low-rate landscape.

Energy Future filed one of the largest corporate bankruptcies in U.S. history in April with a plan that was premised in part on refinancing high-coupon secured bonds. Bondholders sued, arguing the company was wrongfully denying them $1 billion in make-whole payments.

Momentive proposed a plan that had similar elements, and last week Drain swept aside objections from bondholders. The ruling immediately sparked speculation about the impact on the parties in the Energy Future case, briefly knocking certain secured bonds issued by Energy Future about four points lower.

“EFH is similar enough to Momentive,” said Kevin Starke, an analyst at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, “that I don’t think you have a good shot in EFH for a make-whole.”

The make-whole dispute is one of many in the case and the ruling by Drain is not binding on Christopher Sontchi, the Delaware Bankruptcy judge overseeing Energy Future’s case. Still, the Momentive ruling got immediate attention by those involved in Energy Future.

Energy Future was created by the 2007 record leveraged buyout of TXU Corp. The company entered bankruptcy with $40 billion in debt, complex tax issues and a regulated power transmission business that is closely watched by Texas politicians.

As part of Momentive’s Chapter 11 exit plan, the company had lined up exit loans consisting of a $1 billion first-lien and a $250 million second-lien tranche. The loans would be used to refinance two issues of senior secured bonds without compensating bondholders with make-whole payments.

If bondholders rejected this plan, Momentive planned to swap those existing bonds with new notes that would serve as alternative exit financing. The replacement notes would pay interest coupons lower than those on the exit loans, prompting senior secured bondholders to claim the replacement notes were below market rate.

Drain sided against the Momentive bondholders, refusing the make-whole and finding the interest rate on the replacement notes acceptable.

“The Momentive decision makes clear that creditors may appear to have a right to make-whole payments, but courts will only award them when the contract language is clear,” said David Pauker of Goldin Associates LLC, a turnaround advisory firm. If the language is ambiguous, the court will dive into the parties’ intentions, Pauker said.

Not all make-whole provisions are created equal. Starke pointed out that the provisions found in loan agreements were more favorable to creditors than the language in bond indentures that are the focus in Energy Future.

Others said the Momentive ruling could encourage some bondholders to consider settling their dispute with Energy Future.

“In Energy Future, and in any case, people need to take a closer look at the language they are relying on and look at what Judge Robert Drain did in Momentive and what Judge Sean Lane did in American Airlines and be more flexible in settling these claims,” said Bill Weintraub, a Financial Restructuring partner at Goodwin Proctor.

Energy Future’s bondholders also may not appreciate Drain’s treatment of Christopher Kearns, a financial advisor with Capstone Advisory Group. Kearns was hired by Momentive’s bondholders to provide expert testimony on Momentive’s economic condition and projections, and he also represents secured bondholders in Energy Future’s case.

Drain criticized Kearns’ testimony as “kibitzing,” saying he and another bondholder expert “engaged in no independent testing” of their theories and “slanted their analysis in ways that undercut their opinion.”

Drain did give Energy Future’s secured bondholders some hope. He cited cases involving solvent companies where a make-whole payment was recognized, but Energy Future’s solvency is open to debate.

On one hand, Florida power company NextEra Energy Inc had proposed, and later withdrew, a plan to take control of Energy Future that would have paid bondholders in full with make-whole payments.

On a different measure, the dividends generated by Energy Future Intermediate Holding, the subsidiary that owns the power distribution business, are not high enough to cover its interest payments, according to Andrew Devries, an analyst at CreditSights. “Based on the shortfall between these distributions and interest payments, it would appear neither Energy Future Holdings nor Energy Future Intermediate Holding would be solvent on a standalone basis.”

Drain’s ruling on make-whole payments was not the only part of his decision to gain attention. His determination that a company could replace secured debt with new below-market notes could undermine some of the influence secured creditors have wielded in restructurings in recent years.

”If not overturned on appeal and if adopted by other courts, Judge Drain’s opinion could shift significant additional leverage to debtors and unsecured creditors, enabling them to satisfy secured lenders with long-term replacement notes at below-market rates,” wrote Davis Polk lawyers in a client memorandum.