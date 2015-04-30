U.S. gasoline futures above 200-day moving average first time since July

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. RBOB gasoline futures pushed above their 200-day moving average on Thursday, the first time front-month gasoline has been above that level since July 31, 2014, according to Reuters data.

Expiring front-month May RBOB rose 3.18 cents to settle and go off the board at $2.0497 a gallon, having reached $2.0556 intraday.

Both the settlement and intraday peak were the highest since November, and Thursday’s settlement left prices above RBOB’s 200-day moving average of $2.0444.

June RBOB on Thursday rose 3.26 cents to settle at $2.0451 a gallon.

Prices jumped 15.152 percent in April, a third consecutive monthly gain following seven monthly losses.

The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline increased 9 cents to $2.57 per gallon in the week to April 27, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

That still left prices down $1.14 from the same period a year ago.

The gasoline crack spread, based on U.S. front-month June crude and June RBOB futures, was above $26 a barrel on Thursday.

A crack spread is a measure of refiner profit margins, measuring the difference between the purchase price of crude oil and the selling price of finished products, such as gasoline and distillate fuel, that a refinery produces from crude oil.

The gasoline crack has been above $20 since late February, after being below $17 in January and most of February.

U.S. and Brent crude futures also soared in April, with U.S. futures hitting a 2015 peak near $60 a barrel on Thursday, even with EIA data showing a 16th straight build in crude oil inventories in the United States last week.

Crude oil prices plunged from June 2014 peaks above $100 a barrel amid a global supply glut and high U.S. production, with the slide accelerating when OPEC decided not to cut production at its November meeting.

U.S. stockpiles of gasoline, up last week, are above the five-year range and have been since fourth-quarter 2014, according to EIA data.

“Today’s close didn’t alter our opinion of a potentially bearish gasoline market that will be forced to recognize a sizable supply surplus when seasonal tendencies begin to reverse in a few weeks,” Jim Ritterbusch, president at consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“But, for now, technical signals across the complex favor higher prices and we would continue to caution against any attempts to pick a top,” he added.