Almunia wants deal with Germany on surcharge rebates by end-April

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Monday the European Union aimed to reach a deal with Germany on its industrial discounts on green energy surcharges by the end of April.

The steel and aluminum sectors could remain exempt from the surcharge, Almunia said after meeting with German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin.

The EU has said Germany’s industrial discounts on green surcharges might sometimes be justified to keep energy-intensive firms in Europe, but it had concerns that aspects of Germany’s law distorted competition.

Germany is undergoing Europe’s deepest energy transformation as it exits nuclear energy. The value of exemptions to green energy charges Germany grants heavy industry will rise to 5.1 billion euros in 2014 from last year’s 4 billion euros.

Around 2,000 German heavy energy users such as BASF and ThyssenKrupp have been exempt from a surcharge ordinary consumers have to pay, but face the possibility of having to pay back discounts should the EU rule they were unfair.

Germany has signaled it would be prepared to restrict the subsidies to an extent, but has made clear it wants to shield its industry from high power costs to help keep it competitive.