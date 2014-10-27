Pain looms for commodity index investors as oil contango nears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After a months-long battering from tumbling crude prices, commodity index investors may soon have another reason to consider leaving the oil market: contango.

For the first time since January, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures market is poised to flip into contango, a structure in which prompt prices are below longer-dated contracts, typically signaling a weaker market. Outright oil prices have already tumbled about 25 percent since summer.

In contango, passive investors in commodity indices end up selling cheaper prompt contracts and buying more costly next-month futures for a loss every time they have to roll their positions forward. Since December 2013, with the market in backwardation, these investors profited as front-month WTI traded higher to forward months.

Don Steinbrugge, managing partner at Agecroft Partners, an investment consultancy in Richmond, Virginia, says “very few” of the 20 to 30 institutional investors he has met with in recent weeks have been positive on commodity markets.

“If the roll in U.S. crude turns negative, it’s going to make the long-only commodities space more unattractive to them,” Steinbrugge said.

Although commodity markets have fallen out of investors’ favor for several years, an increasingly bearish view could still prompt more selling. Just over $108 billion of investor capital was tracking commodity indices in August, about half of that in energy futures, according to Barclays.

Even though Europe’s economy is struggling and growth in Asia is slowing, producers are showing few signs of reigning in oil production as they try to protect their global market share.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency on Oct. 14 cut its 2015 estimate for oil demand growth by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous forecast and now expects demand growth of 1.1 million bpd to 93.5 million bpd. It also cut its 2014 estimate by 200,000 bpd to 0.7 million bpd.

On Friday, the spread between December and January U.S. oil futures fell to 24 cents, its lowest since February. With inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub expected to continue filling with oil over the coming weeks, many traders forecast the spread to invert from backwardation to contango sooner rather than later.

FOLLOWING BRENT

Global benchmark Brent crude has been in contango since July. In the case of WTI, strong U.S. refinery demand and a decline in crude inventories earlier this year at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. futures, had supported the market.

That structure has also softened losses for index investors.

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Spot Index, a sub-set of one of the most-popular commodity index baskets, has fallen nearly 18 percent since the start of the year; but the same Total Return Index, which takes into account roll returns, is down just over 12 percent.

Now, Cushing stocks are surging. They rose almost 1 million barrels last week and are expected to grow further as the 230,000 barrel-per-day Pony Express pipeline and the 600,000 bpd Flanagan South pipeline begin deliveries into the hub.

On Friday, the third and last of the so-called “cash roll” trading for November-delivery WTI, the premium for rolling long positions into December traded as low at 10 cents over December NYMEX futures, trading sources said.

Analysts at Barclays noted last week that while the front-month of WTI was still at a premium to the second-month, spreads beyond the first quarter of 2016 were already in contango.

“We expect pressure on the front of the curve as U.S. production continues to grow,” the analysts said.