Iraq says expects Exxon to finish West Qurna sale by December

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq expects Exxon Mobil to complete the sale of its shares in West Qurna-1 oilfield by the end of December and the U.S. company has told Baghdad it is already in talks with other oil majors, a senior official said on Friday.

“Exxon informed us that it has started talks with some oil majors, including BP, Shell, Lukoil, CNPC and Eni offering them its complete stake in West Qurna-1,” said Faisal Abdullah, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain Shahristani.

“Our condition for approval of the purchase is that the buyer should have adequate financial and technical resources to develop the super-giant oilfield.” (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)