FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq says Kurdistan oil exports at 116,000 bpd after restart
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 12, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq says Kurdistan oil exports at 116,000 bpd after restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan has delivered 116,000 barrels per day of crude since it restarted pumping oil on August 7 after a dispute with the central government, Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Shahristani said on Sunday.

Kurdistan halted its crude shipments in April due to a payment disagreement between Iraq’s central government and the autonomous northern region which has run its own government since 1991.

Shahristani said Baghdad would also review contract terms from its 4th bidding round, which attracted few companies because of less lucrative conditions, to make them more attractive to investors who had won initial deals.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Barry Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.