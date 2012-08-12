Iraq says Kurdistan oil exports at 116,000 bpd after restart

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan has delivered 116,000 barrels per day of crude since it restarted pumping oil on August 7 after a dispute with the central government, Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Shahristani said on Sunday.

Kurdistan halted its crude shipments in April due to a payment disagreement between Iraq’s central government and the autonomous northern region which has run its own government since 1991.

Shahristani said Baghdad would also review contract terms from its 4th bidding round, which attracted few companies because of less lucrative conditions, to make them more attractive to investors who had won initial deals.