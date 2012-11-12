FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAQA in talks over Iraqi Kurdistan oil stake: sources
November 12, 2012

TAQA in talks over Iraqi Kurdistan oil stake: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) TAQA.AD is in advanced talks to buy a stake in an oil block in Iraqi Kurdistan via joint-venture firm General Exploration Partners (GEP), industry sources said.

GEP is a joint venture between privately-held Aspect Energy, which owns a 66.5 percent interest in the company, with the remainder held by a subsidiary of Canadian firm ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V).

Industry sources said TAQA was close to purchasing Aspect’s share of GEP, but it was not immediately clear whether ShaMaran would sell its interest in the company.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; editing by Patrick Markey

