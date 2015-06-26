Japan's JX sees July crude refining down one percent year-on-year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would refine 954,000 barrels per day (4.70 million kiloliters) of crude oil in July for domestic consumption, down 1 percent from a year earlier.

Crude refining for domestic consumption in June was estimated at 803,000 bpd (3.83 million kl), steady from the year-earlier period, but down significantly from the original plan of 971,000 bpd due to an unplanned shutdown last month of the 189,000 bpd crude distillation unit at Kashima refinery, a company spokesman said.