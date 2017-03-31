Japan's JX cuts March crude refining estimate by 4 percent

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's logo is seen at its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's top oil refiner, on Friday estimated it processed 950,000 barrels per day (4.68 million kilolitres) of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, down 4 percent from its original plan, as it increased product exports.

The company said it would no longer announce monthly crude refining plans as it merges with TonenGeneral Sekiyu to become JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy from April 1.

The company, meanwhile, moved forward the end of the scheduled maintenance for the No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Mizushima-B refinery by two days to May 7.